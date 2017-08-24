Woman treated for burns after Adare fire explosion

A WOMAN in her 20s who received burns to her upper body after a fire explosion this afternoon has been taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called out to the incident on a private property on Alvisio Rd, Adare just after 1.30pm.
It was reported the fire explosion was caused when the woman tried to light a fire and it spread out of control, however Queensland Fire and Emergency could not confirm the reports.
Police did not attend the incident.
