Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been rushed to hospital after falling from a ride at Cairns Showgrounds. Picture: File image/Heidi Petith
A woman has been rushed to hospital after falling from a ride at Cairns Showgrounds. Picture: File image/Heidi Petith
News

Woman critical after fall from show ride

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Oct 2020 6:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman is being treated for critical injuries after reportedly falling several metres from a ride at the Cairns Showgrounds.

Horror images have emerged of the moment after a woman fell from a show road in Cairns. Picture: Facebook
Horror images have emerged of the moment after a woman fell from a show road in Cairns. Picture: Facebook

Multiple paramedics were on the scene at the corner of Scott and Severin St in Parramatta Park where a woman in her 30s sustained critical injuries.

Horror images have emerged of the moment after a woman fell from a show road in Cairns. Picture: Facebook
Horror images have emerged of the moment after a woman fell from a show road in Cairns. Picture: Facebook

The woman is believed to have fallen several metres from a "structure" at the Showfest event about 5.30pm, where she was then trapped.

The woman has since been freed by firefighters and is with paramedics.

Horror images have emerged of the moment after a woman fell from a show road in Cairns. Picture: Facebook
Horror images have emerged of the moment after a woman fell from a show road in Cairns. Picture: Facebook

Originally published as Woman trapped after fall from show ride

More Stories

cairns showfest editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer Valley man arrested for alleged involvement in paedophile ring

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley man arrested for alleged involvement in...

        News A LOCKYER Valley man has been charged as part of a nationwide operation to take down an ‘abhorrent’ paedophile ring. DETAILS:

        Council, ARTC at odds over passenger rail plans for Lockyer

        Premium Content Council, ARTC at odds over passenger rail plans for Lockyer

        News “AT the moment, we’ve got virtually nothing.” Council calls for passenger rail...

        LNP’s $7m pledge to fix dodgy Lowood to Fernvale road

        Premium Content LNP’s $7m pledge to fix dodgy Lowood to Fernvale road

        Politics IF successful, tenders will be sent out within the first 100 days.

        Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Premium Content Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Health Poisons lines inundated with calls about nicotine poisoning from vapers