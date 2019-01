CRASH: A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash.

A FEMALE was transported to hospital after a crash in Placid Hills last night.

The single vehicle accident happened just after 8pm on Huntingdale Crescent and Old Toowoomba Road.

The woman who was in her 30s sustained chest and back injuries as a result on the incident.

She was transported to Toowoomba Base Hospital in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.