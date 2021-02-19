Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Woman threatens homeowner with knife in ‘violent’ burglary
Woman threatens homeowner with knife in ‘violent’ burglary
Crime

Woman threatens homeowner with knife in ‘violent’ burglary

Hugh Suffell
19th Feb 2021 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A knife-wielding female who allegedly broke into multiple homes and pulled the weapon on an innocent victim will appear in court after she was charged by Lowood police.

How to best receive Gatton news in wake of Facebook ban

Lowood police officer-in-charge senior sergeant James Bromley said police were called to a "burglary with violence" at two homes in Bray Street, Lowood on Wednesday.

LOCAL NEWS: Meth, weed: 'Maybe you don't know what you're taking'

Senior sergeant Bromley said police allege the 43-year-old female from Mount Hallen used a "metal bar" to gain access to the first dwelling where she damaged several windows and a garage door in an attempt to gain access to the dwelling.

The female intruder then left after a short time and went to a neighbouring dwelling, "forcing her way into the home breaking windows".

"The female threatened the occupier with a knife," senior sergeant Bromley said.

LOCAL NEWS: Tooth extraction lands Lockyer man in court on drug charges

Senior sergeant Bromley said the female decamped prior to police arrival and was later located at Esh with injuries to her hand.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of entering a dwelling with intent by break whilst armed, common assault and wilful damage.

Senior sergeant Bromley said the woman was released on bail and will appear in the Ipswich magistrates Court on March 11.

Subscriber exclusives:

﻿How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

lowood police station
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Premium Content Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Technology Thousands of child sex abuse cases will go unreported if Facebook pushes ahead with a plan to strengthen encryption on its message service.

        Tooth extraction lands Lockyer man in court on drug charges

        Premium Content Tooth extraction lands Lockyer man in court on drug charges

        Crime A simple tooth extraction has landed a Lockyer Valley man in Gatton court on drugs...

        • 19th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
        Calls to unmask repeat DV offenders

        Premium Content Calls to unmask repeat DV offenders

        Crime Victims and families call for repeat DV offenders to be unmasked

        ‘He nailed the door shut’: mum killed as children watched

        Premium Content ‘He nailed the door shut’: mum killed as children watched

        Crime Family of slain mum Rachel call for community to join DV fight