Woman threatens homeowner with knife in ‘violent’ burglary

A knife-wielding female who allegedly broke into multiple homes and pulled the weapon on an innocent victim will appear in court after she was charged by Lowood police.

How to best receive Gatton news in wake of Facebook ban

Lowood police officer-in-charge senior sergeant James Bromley said police were called to a "burglary with violence" at two homes in Bray Street, Lowood on Wednesday.

LOCAL NEWS: Meth, weed: 'Maybe you don't know what you're taking'

Senior sergeant Bromley said police allege the 43-year-old female from Mount Hallen used a "metal bar" to gain access to the first dwelling where she damaged several windows and a garage door in an attempt to gain access to the dwelling.

The female intruder then left after a short time and went to a neighbouring dwelling, "forcing her way into the home breaking windows".

"The female threatened the occupier with a knife," senior sergeant Bromley said.

LOCAL NEWS: Tooth extraction lands Lockyer man in court on drug charges

Senior sergeant Bromley said the female decamped prior to police arrival and was later located at Esh with injuries to her hand.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of entering a dwelling with intent by break whilst armed, common assault and wilful damage.

Senior sergeant Bromley said the woman was released on bail and will appear in the Ipswich magistrates Court on March 11.

Subscriber exclusives:

﻿How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription