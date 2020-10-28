Woman taken to watchhouse, banned from visiting local pubs
ESK Police have reported an increase in motorists driving Unregistered and Uninsured Motor Vehicles on the roads.
They have issued a reminder to drivers that if in doubt, check the status of your vehicle’s registration.
It can be done by contacting the Department of Transport and Main roads.
Bail Breach
A 23-year-old male from Toowoomba was arrested by Toogoolawah Police in relation to Breaching bail conditions.
Using a phone to harass
A 22-year-old female from Aspley was issued a Notice to appear in relation to Using a Telecommunications Service to menace/harass.
Drink driving
A 28-year-old male from Toogoolawah was issued a Notice to Appear for Drink Driving in Toogoolawah.
Public nuisance
A 46-year-old male from Toogoolawah was issued an Infringement Notice for a Public Nuisance offence in Toogoolawah.
A 53-year-old male from Toogoolawah was issued a Notice to Appear in relation to a Public Nuisance offence.
Taken to the watch-house
A 30-year-old female from Toogoolawah was arrested and conveyed to the Ipswich Watchhouse for a Public Nuisance Offence. She was later released on bail not to attend any Commercially licensed premises in Toogoolawah.
Evading police
A 17-year-old male from Esk was Cautioned by Toogoolawah Police in relation to an Evade Police offence.
Drunk driving
A 53-year-old Benarkin North man was issued a Notice to Appear for mid-range Drink Driving on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Moombra. The man will appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court.
A 34-year-old Eagleby man was issued a Notice to Appear for mid rang Drink Driving in Esk. The man will appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court.
An 18-year-old Alexandra Hills woman was issued a Notice to Appear for Drink Driving on the Brisbane Valley Highway. The woman will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court.
A 34-year-old Fernvale woman was issued a Notice to Appear for mid-range Drink Driving on the Brisbane Valley Highway. The woman will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court.
Drug driving
A 39-year-old Wyreema woman was intercepted in Esk and charged with Drug Driving. The woman will appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court.
Unlicenced driving
A 37-year-old Coominya man was issued a Notice to Appear for Unlicenced Driving and Driving and Unregistered and Uninsured motorcycle on a road. The man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court.
Dangerous drugs
A 54-year-old Crows Nest woman was intercepted in Esk and issued a Notice to Appear for Possession of a Dangerous Drug. The woman will appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court.
An 18-year-old Kleinton man was intercepted in Esk and found to be in possession of a Dangerous Drug and Drug Utensils. The man was offered drug diversion.