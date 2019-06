A woman has been taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics last night transported one female patient to the Toowoomba Base Hospital after a single vehicle rollover at Upper Flagstone.

The woman suffered minor leg injuries and is in a stable condition after the accident.

The incident occurred around 6.20pm yesterday.