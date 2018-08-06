Menu
A woman was taken to hospital in a sable condition after her car rolled in Hope Island early this morning.
News

Woman taken to hospital after car rollover

by PEYTON HUTCHINS
6th Aug 2018 8:51 AM

A WOMAN has escaped injury after her car rolled over in Hope Island this morning.

Police say the woman lost control of her car on the corner of Palladian Drive and Riverleigh Drive when it rolled over at 12.45am.

Queensland Fire Media spokeswoman said that the woman sustained head, arm, neck and chest pain.

She was transported to Gold Coast University hospital in a stable condition

No one in the vehicle was trapped, but crews stayed on scene for precautionary reasons.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

A tow truck arrived a short time after to retrieve the vehicle.

    Local Partners