Woman taken to hospital after allegedly being hit in the head with a baseball bat.
Crime

Woman taken to hospital after being hit with bat

Michael Doyle
by
20th Sep 2018 6:05 AM

DALBY POLICE are investigating an alleged assault in town last night.

Police were called to Wood St at 6.30pm yesterday, after reports of an altercation.

A Dalby Police spokesman said four people were walking along Wood St, before being approached by another two in a car.

The spokesman said an altercation broke out, and a 20-year-old woman was hit in the head with a baseball bat.

She was taken to Dalby Hospital with a cut to her head.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131444.

