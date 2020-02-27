Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The woman was showering in a her home during a thunderstorm when she was hit by an electrical shock.
The woman was showering in a her home during a thunderstorm when she was hit by an electrical shock.
Weather

Woman struck by lightning in shower

27th Feb 2020 5:26 PM

A woman has been struck by lightning as she showered in a Gold Coast home during an electrical storm.

The woman was washing herself shortly after midday when she received an electrical shock.

"We attended a private residence at 12.02pm for a female who felt a minor shock while in the shower during a storm," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

"She had no injuries and was transported to Robina Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution."

It is generally recommended that you stay out of the shower and away from other plumbing - including washing dishes - during thunderstorms, due to the risk of lightning strike.

Experts also advise people stay off corded phones (mobile phones are OK) and refrain from using computers or other electronic equipment in electrical storms.

lightning strike storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager charged with attempted murder after school incident

        premium_icon Teenager charged with attempted murder after school incident

        Breaking Police will allege the 14-year-old fled the school on foot but was arrested a short time later in a nearby street.

        Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        News Get stories that really matter to this community before anyone else

        WHAT’S ON: 7 events and activities happening in your area

        WHAT’S ON: 7 events and activities happening in your area

        News FROM dance and music to tricky trivia, there’s a wide variety of events happening...

        Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

        premium_icon Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

        Crime A Nanango man has been charged with grievous bodily harm against his brother.