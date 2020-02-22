Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Woman strangled, beaten and held captive in unit

by PATRICK BILLINGS
22nd Feb 2020 12:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN allegedly strangled and bashed a woman who was being kept captive in an Ipswich unit, police say.

Ipswich detectives have charged the 29-year-old man with strangulation (domestic violence offence), assault occasioning bodily harm, deprivation of liberty and contravening a domestic violence order.

Police allege the man held a 28-year-old woman against her will in a unit while subjecting her to physical and verbal abuse.

It's alleged she suffered injuries to her head, wrists and face after being strangled and beaten.

Police attended the unit and arrested the North Ipswich man at 6.30pm.

The woman was transported to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening physical injuries.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

More Stories

Show More
court crime deprivation of liberty strangulation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe drought and bushfires ravages Esk farm

        premium_icon Severe drought and bushfires ravages Esk farm

        News Struggling farmer thanks those who came to help during the crisis

        Vandalism costs rate payers $7000+ in six months

        premium_icon Vandalism costs rate payers $7000+ in six months

        News IN the past six months alone, one local council has spent over $7000 to repair...

        VOTE: Do you still visit a bank branch to do your banking?

        VOTE: Do you still visit a bank branch to do your banking?

        Opinion Have your say in our weekly reader poll.

        Last Ziebarth brother departs Lockyer petrol dynasty

        premium_icon Last Ziebarth brother departs Lockyer petrol dynasty

        News ALTHOUGH the three brothers each had a petrol station of their own, there was never...