Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Records No New Local Covid-19 Cases Despite Brisbane Doctor Testing Positive Last Week
Queensland Records No New Local Covid-19 Cases Despite Brisbane Doctor Testing Positive Last Week
News

Woman still in coma two weeks after serious crash

Lachlan Mcivor
18th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a serious crash in Ipswich two weeks ago is still in a coma.

Paramedics, including the High Acuity Response Unit, transported the woman to Princess Alexandra Hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Collingwood Park on March 3.

She had the be freed from her car by firefighters and suffered multiple injuries in the crash, including two broken legs.

The crash happened about 8pm on Collingwood Drive.

It took 10 minutes to free the woman - who is aged in her 30s - from the vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment.

A Metro South Health spokeswoman said the woman was still in a critical but stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

crash princess alexandra hospital
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Where thieves are breaking into cars, homes

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where thieves are breaking into cars, homes

        Crime Is your street on the list? Police data has revealed the Lockyer and Somerset streets thieves are targeting to break into cars and homes.

        Premier backs jab warning as Qld caseload jumps to 48

        Premium Content Premier backs jab warning as Qld caseload jumps to 48

        Health Eight new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Queensland

        Latest business liquidations in Somerset

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Somerset

        Business Liquidations listed in the Somerset council area

        IT’S TOO FAR: Expectant mums don’t want ‘satellite’ services

        Premium Content IT’S TOO FAR: Expectant mums don’t want ‘satellite’ services

        News Lockyer mums are calling for a hospital close to town that offers birthing...