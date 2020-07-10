Woman stabbed in harrowing backyard attack

A Townsville woman has been stabbed in her own backyard when she went to investigate a noise outside her bedroom.

About 1.15am, the 29-year-old woman was asleep in her Alder Cl home when she heard a noise in her courtyard outside her window.

She stepped outside to investigate and was stabbed in the right side of her chest by a man.

The stabber fled the scene, and Townsville Police are seeking public assistance to help arrest the man.

He is described as 185cm tall, slim, and has a dark complexion.

He was wearing a hoodie.

The woman was taken to Townsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident comes after a Mundingburra dad was threatened with a gun by a group of youths who were trying to steal his car on Thursday morning.

Investigations continue.

