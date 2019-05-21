Woman’s ‘ridiculous’ loo habit slammed

A woman (not pictured) has sparked an online debate as to what is considered a normal amount of toilet paper roll use, per week.

A woman (not pictured) has sparked an online debate as to what is considered a normal amount of toilet paper roll use, per week.

How many rolls of toilet paper do you use in one week?

That's the question that has everyone second guessing themselves.

A woman sparked the debate online after she claimed her household of three goes through nine rolls in seven days.

The anonymous woman, who uploaded her query to Mumsnet, wanted to know whether her housemates' usage was excessive and what was considered a normal amount.

"Three adults in my house, two male, one female. I buy a pack of nine a week and we are using 90 per cent of it … honestly I think someone is eating it! What do you use? Is this excessive?" she asked.

A woman wants to know if using nine toilet rolls a week is excessive for a household of three.

Many were quick to give their opinion saying a pack of nine would last their household a month.

"We have two adults and two children and we use two to three toilet rolls max a week. We'd probably use a lot less if the kids didn't use half a bog roll every time they had a poop," one woman said.

"Far too much. Maybe change diet lol," another joked.

"Two adults, one child (4yr old) we use around four rolls a week. A nine pack last just over two weeks. I'm super efficient with wiping …" another freely revealed.

But others totally agreed with the woman saying their household also goes through excessive amounts.

Her question had many people weighing in on the debate, with some agreeing it was excessive, while others believed it came down to the thickness of the brand.

"I buy 12 a week and we use them all normally … two adults three kids …" one mother admitted.

"I think the amount of girls v boys makes a massive difference. You surely go through more if you have girls. We're a family of seven, is females vs my husband. Youngest two are still in nappies so there's me, hubby and three girls, and we go through a 24 pack probably every month," a mother said.

Some reasoned the brand ultimately helps determine how much is necessary as some are thicker than others.

One person was shocked as to how the woman’s household used nine rolls.

There were plenty who found using nine to be ‘normal’.

"I think it does depend on what toilet paper you buy. I buy the dear stuff and it lasts ages, it's thick and quilted. I'm assuming the cheaper rolls are thin so you'd need more paper," another said.

A user on the site, who spends up to 200 nights a year in hotels believes she's found the perfect balance. She joked saying she's "horrified" at herself for putting so much thought into a loo roll, but she's not the only one as it's proved to be a topic of great conversation in many households.

"At home, I use Andrex Shea Butter loo roll which requires two sheets per wipe," she wrote.

Another said they had endless debates about the topic.

When one woman said her household of four uses two rolls a week, it left another shocked who replied saying between two of them they use one and a half rolls a day.

"When I forget to take my own and have to use cheap hotel loo roll, I'm forced to use upwards of 10 squares sometimes just to provide enough substance to prevent it disintegrating.

"When less is used, I have found issues with paper torn off and stuck in places you'd rather not have it stuck."

Another woman said the use of toilet rolls was a strong topic in her house.

"There's seven of us and the toilet roll use is ridiculous," she explained.

"I can walk in the bathroom and there'll be half a roll then the next time you go it's gone. I buy a pack of six on a Monday come Friday/Saturday, I'm buying more," another said.

And so the debate continues.