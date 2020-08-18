Woman smuggled tobacco into CQ prison for partner

A WOMAN sobbed in court after pleading guilty for her role in smuggling seven satchels of tobacco into the Capricornia Correctional Centre where her partner was incarcerated.

Natasha Marie Slater, 30, pleaded guilty yesterday (August 17) in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of supplying a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

She could be heard sobbing at the bar table shortly after entering her plea.

OTHER COURT STORIES:

Woman bailed to live directly behind alleged assault victim

'Middle man' busted with 42 pills of restricted drug

'Mind-boggled' over dad's meth for golden staph knee pain

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Slater's partner - Kevin Egrets - was incarcerated at Capricornia Correctional Centre at the time of the offence.

He said Slater had previously visited Mr Egrets at the Etna Creek facility and had seen the signs of what items were prohibited to be supplied by visitors.

Mr Fox said Mr Egrets and a fellow prisoner contacted Slater and asked her to buy tobacco, with money transferred into her account not long after.

He said seven satchels of White Ox tobacco along with tally-hos were delivered to the prison by another person.

Mr Fox said when police spoke to Slater, she made admissions about the offending.

She had no criminal record.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said her client had worked most of her life, at Sizzlers, Target and Berserker Tavern until she fell pregnant with her first child.

She said the mother-of-three had worked as a cleaner until 2019 and was working on becoming a qualified nail technician so she could run her own business.

Slater was ordered to pay a $750 fine and no conviction was recorded.