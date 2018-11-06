Menu
Login
FILE
Crime

Woman sexually assaulted at knife point in late night attack

Shayla Bulloch
by
6th Nov 2018 8:15 AM

POLICE are investigating after a woman was assaulted earlier this morning in Depot Hill.

A woman was walking on East St around 1am this morning when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man threatened the woman with a knife and another man held her arms before the first man sexually assaulted her.

It is believed the pair then fled the area on foot.

The woman was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the men was last seen wearing grey jeans and a black hooded jumper with a skull on the front.

Police are seeking public assistance from anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.　

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

east st editors picks police investigation sexual assault tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Motorist hospitalised after crash in Lockyer Valley

    Motorist hospitalised after crash in Lockyer Valley

    News Ambulance crews were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in a Lockyer Valley township just after 5pm.

    Smoke affecting lower Lockyer Valley

    Smoke affecting lower Lockyer Valley

    News There is no threat to homes, properties at present

    Dance teacher wants to pass on the magic

    Dance teacher wants to pass on the magic

    News The business was started with a single studio 14 years ago.

    Creating a positive legacy through unique farming practices

    Creating a positive legacy through unique farming practices

    News 9Dorf Farms have again been recognised for their farming methods

    Local Partners