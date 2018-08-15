Menu
Login
Crime

Woman seriously injured in disturbance overnight

Rae Wilson
by
15th Aug 2018 3:14 AM | Updated: 4:54 AM

A TEENAGE boy is helping police after a woman received serious injuries following a disturbance at a house in Park Avenue overnight.

About 10pm, police were called to a Thackeray Street address where they located a 36-year-old woman with serious head and chest injuries.

Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived to treat the woman.

She was transported to the Rockhampton Base Hospital with life threatening injuries.

A crime scene has been established with detectives and forensic officers iinvestigating.

The 17-year-old teenager is assisting police with their inquiries. Investigations are continuing.

assault injuries park avenue

Top Stories

    New teachers put a modern twist on traditional education

    New teachers put a modern twist on traditional education

    News Since starting in January, the kindy teachers have enjoyed working with the children, in what they describe as the most significant years of their life.

    Contractor laws provide protection for hort industry

    Contractor laws provide protection for hort industry

    News Horticulture industry supportive of positive environment for workers

    Council funding boost for indigenous dance troupe

    Council funding boost for indigenous dance troupe

    News The $4000 grant will be put to good use

    Car crashes through shop-front

    Car crashes through shop-front

    News The incident occurred overnight.

    Local Partners