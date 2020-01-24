Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEBO: Woman airlifted after being kicked in the face by a horse. Generic image.
NEBO: Woman airlifted after being kicked in the face by a horse. Generic image.
News

Woman's serious facial injuries after horse kick

Melanie Whiting
24th Jan 2020 5:19 PM | Updated: 5:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital with serious facial injuries after she was kicked in the face by a horse near Nebo this afternoon.

The 27-year-old contract musterer suffered concussion and serious lacerations to her face and chin in the accident which happened just after midday.

RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked about 1pm and flew direct to a roadside adjacent to the cattle property she was working on, 50km southwest of Nebo.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter flew to Nebo Friday afternoon to airlift a woman kicked by a horse. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter flew to Nebo Friday afternoon to airlift a woman kicked by a horse. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue

The woman was conscious but unable to tell the rescue helicopter doctor or paramedic how the incident happened or how she came to be on the road between two paddocks.

She was treated and transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It is the third serious incident RACQ CQ Rescue has attended involving animals on a cattle property this month.

RACQ CQ Rescue completed 689 tasks in 2019, making it the busiest year on record in the service's 24 year history.

breaking news editors picks horse mackay racq cq rescue nebo
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CLOSED: Gatton business folds after six weeks of trading

        premium_icon CLOSED: Gatton business folds after six weeks of trading

        News The shopfront will once again be vacant, despite being surrounded by successful businesses.

        New JP service coming to Esk

        New JP service coming to Esk

        News A free Justice of the Peace service will soon be launched at the Esk library.

        Kids to benefit from new after-school skate club coaching

        premium_icon Kids to benefit from new after-school skate club coaching

        News A skateboarding coach will be on-hand for after school coaching in a new pilot...

        Planned demolition of iconic building, mural slammed

        premium_icon Planned demolition of iconic building, mural slammed

        News A squash club member has labelled the demolition the club’s former courts as a...