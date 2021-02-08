Woman sentenced for ninth breach of domestic violence order

A woman was in court for breaching a domestic violence order for the ninth time.

A woman who had previously breached eight domestic violence orders found herself before the court when she had an argument with her former partner over a fridge.

She also got into trouble for stealing a pair of shoes.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing and contravening the order when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard the woman breached a no contact order when she turned up at her former partner's home and had an argument over a fridge.

She left the property of her own accord without violence or damage to property.

The court heard she had wanted to pick up the fridge he had advertised online, but she shouldn't have been at the address.

In the other incident, the woman had entered St Vincent de Paul and took a pair of black shoes without making any attempt to pay, the court heard.

The woman had suffered on and off from a substance abuse problem, the court was told, and had been in a violent relationship previously.

She was now clean, the court was told.

The woman was fined $750 and was sentenced to 14 days in prison, wholly suspended for six months.