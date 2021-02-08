Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman was in court for breaching a domestic violence order for the ninth time.
A woman was in court for breaching a domestic violence order for the ninth time.
News

Woman sentenced for ninth breach of domestic violence order

Carlie Walker
8th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman who had previously breached eight domestic violence orders found herself before the court when she had an argument with her former partner over a fridge.

She also got into trouble for stealing a pair of shoes.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing and contravening the order when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard the woman breached a no contact order when she turned up at her former partner's home and had an argument over a fridge.

She left the property of her own accord without violence or damage to property.

The court heard she had wanted to pick up the fridge he had advertised online, but she shouldn't have been at the address.

In the other incident, the woman had entered St Vincent de Paul and took a pair of black shoes without making any attempt to pay, the court heard.

The woman had suffered on and off from a substance abuse problem, the court was told, and had been in a violent relationship previously.

She was now clean, the court was told.

The woman was fined $750 and was sentenced to 14 days in prison, wholly suspended for six months.

domestic violence fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld youth bail laws to change: Minister

        Premium Content Qld youth bail laws to change: Minister

        Crime The death of a pregnant woman, her partner and a motorcycle rider is forcing the Queensland government to change its youth bail laws.

        ‘People die’: Taking on Australia’s biggest off-road race

        Premium Content ‘People die’: Taking on Australia’s biggest off-road race

        Motor Sports A local glazier is set to race in his ninth Finke Desert Race, where injuries and...

        Hotel quarantine crackdown as Qld records one new case

        Premium Content Hotel quarantine crackdown as Qld records one new case

        Health ‘Buddy’ system recommended to prevent COVID-19 escaping into community

        Man suffers serious chest injury after falling from horse

        Premium Content Man suffers serious chest injury after falling from horse

        News Paramedics, including critical care, took the man to hospital after the accident on...