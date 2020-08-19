Menu
A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was kicked in the face by a horse.
Woman rushed to hospital after horse kick to face

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Aug 2020 8:07 AM | Updated: 8:52 AM
A WOMAN in her 20s has been hospitalised following a run-in with a horse.

The woman suffered a significant laceration to her face after she was kicked in the head by the horse at a private Laidley address last night at 6.06pm.

MORE GATTON NEWS: How dog led axe-wielding cops to drugs hidden in walls

The woman was with a friend at the time of the incident and was conscious and breathing when ambulance crews arrived.

She was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Gatton Star

