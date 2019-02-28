Woman run over by car after 'falling from it'

A teenage girl has been wounded at a house in Wynnum

A 27-YEAR-OLD woman has suffered serious head and leg injuries after she was run over by a car she was a passenger in at Gatton.

Police said the incident happened in O'Brien Street at Gatton about 8.55pm.

It is believed the Laidley woman fell from the car.

Police believe she was then run over by the car.

The woman was taken to Royal Brisbane hospital.

A 33-year-old Hatton Vale man is assisting police with their investigation.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.