Woman rips out victim’s earring in supermarket assault

A WOMAN who assaulted another, ripping out their hoop earring and punching her several times, claimed the victim called her names and she reacted.

Shianne Rose Matheson, 19, pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the victim attended the Mount Morgan IGA about 6pm on August 19, parking her car in the carpark and noticing the defendant looking at her.

The victim went inside, selected items and as she exited IGA and walked back to her car, Matheson approached her.

Matheson walked 20 metres across the carpark, swung at the victim and hit her in the left ear.

"As the defendant hit the victim, that action has actually ripped a hoop earring out of the victim's earlobe which caused her earlobe to rip open," Ms King said.

"The defendant hit the victim a further two times in the head and pushed her in the back before getting in her vehicle and leaving."

She said the victim called police and took herself to hospital for the earlobe injury.

Ms King said police spoke with Matheson days later and she told them the victim had provoked her by calling her names.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said there had been ongoing issues between Matheson, her family and the victim and her family.

He said Matheson claimed she reacted to comments the victim posted on Facebook about her father.

Mr Gimbert said a complaint was made to police but Matheson felt police had not done enough about the matter.

Acting magistrate John Milburn said the 'bad blood' assault was inappropriate and violent.

Matheson was ordered to nine months probation and no conviction was recorded.