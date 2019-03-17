Menu
Login
A common death adder snake.
A common death adder snake.
News

Woman suffers unconfirmed adder bite

by KEAGAN ELDER
17th Mar 2019 1:45 PM

A WOMAN was reportedly bitten by a highly venomous snake on Magnetic Island.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a 75-year-old woman was reportedly bitten by a "death adder" at an address at Bond Court near Horseshoe Bay at just after 6pm on Friday.

The spokesman said paramedics confirmed she had been bitten but the species of snake was not confirmed.

He said the woman was taken to Magnetic Island Clinic in a stable condition and later caught the ferry to the mainland, joined by an ambulance crew, for further treatment at Townsville Hospital.

death adder magnetic island snake bite

Top Stories

    80,000 lightning strikes hit ground

    80,000 lightning strikes hit ground

    News Finally, the clouds have opened across the Lockyer, Somerset region

    Dog Shelter owner urges 'stop breeding dogs'

    Dog Shelter owner urges 'stop breeding dogs'

    News Three dogs were turned away just last week

    Q and A: Five minutes with a Lions Club president

    Q and A: Five minutes with a Lions Club president

    Life Esk fuels Roland's love of Somerset area

    Kitchen to serve up skills for life

    Kitchen to serve up skills for life

    News Staff noticed people were unsure of how to build a meal from scratch