Woman pinned with new charge after leaving court early

LEFT EARLY: Jessica Nugent pleaded guilty to failing to appear in court.

TURNING up to court was a bore for one woman who took off before her case went before the magistrate.

With a handful of charges to her name, Jessica Nugent, 37, waited for her turn before deciding at 3pm, enough was enough, and left the court – breaching the conditions of her bail.

Unfortunately for her, her absence landed her a fresh charge – and another court date.

Back in Gatton Magistrates Court, Nugent told Magistrate Kay Ryan she wanted to get her charges dealt with.

“I should have 11 charges of fraud, one of stealing and I was in the middle of a big drug raid,” Nugent said.

“I was arrested.”

Ms Ryan said she knew about the matters but the only charge listed for the day was for failing to appear in court.

The court heard police pulled over a car on the Warrego Highway on January 16, and found Nugent to be a passenger in the car.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said Nugent was arrested.

“She (told) police she had attended court but had been waiting all day and, when it got to 3pm, her matter still hadn’t been heard so she left the court,” Sgt Windsor said.

Nugent told Ms Ryan that she was a single mum of six children, was indigenous and had asperges.

“That’s about it,” Nugent said.

Ms Ryan told her sometimes court could take a long time.

“You have to stay until your matter is called, you can’t just leave,” she said.

Looking at Nugent’s history, Ms Ryan noted a pattern that Nugent usually showed up in court when asked to.

Pleading guilty, Nugent was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.