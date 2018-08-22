Woman nabbed doing 140kmh among 69 speeders caught by police

NABBED: Police fined 69 people during a high-visibility operation in the region at the weekend.

NABBED: Police fined 69 people during a high-visibility operation in the region at the weekend. Trevor Veale

A WOMAN allegedly driving 40kmh above the speed limit was one of 69 people fined for speeding during a police operation at Leyburn at the weekend.

High visibility patrols were conducted between Friday and Monday by the Toowoomba Road Policing Unit, Queensland Road Policing Taskforce and police from Warwick, Clifton, Allora and Leyburn.

Leyburn Senior Constable Matt Swan said the 52-year-old New South Wales woman was detected with the highest speed across the weekend and also charged with drug driving.

She was given a $609 fine and six demerit points for speeding on the Cunningham Highway at Greymare as well as given a notice to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court.

Snr Const Swan said most speeders were driving 20-30kmh above the limit.

"Those sorts of speeds and that sort of behaviour is very disappointing to see," he said.

"We are down in numbers in comparison to previous years but some of the speeds people are travelling and as far as I'm concerned one speeding infringement is one too many.

"We've got heavily vehicles moving on the roads, the Cunningham Highway is a major arterial road and we've got wildlife that can cause an issue."

A total of 143 random breath tests were also conducted but no drink drivers were detected.

Snr Const Swan said there were also no arrests.