Woman killed in horror minivan crash

A MULTI-VEHICLE crash in Redland Bay overnight has left one woman dead and others injured.

Police have confirmed that about 11pm on Friday night a utility travelling south on Serpentine Creek Rd hit the back of a sedan travelling in the same direction.

The collision caused the ute to veer into the path of a minivan travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the minivan, a 36-year-old Redland Bay woman, died at the scene, while the people in the other vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police have asked anyone travelling in the area who may have dashcam footage to come forward, as the Forensic Crash Unit continues its investigations.