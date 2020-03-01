Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on Nicklin Dr in Beaconsfield early Sunday morning.
A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on Nicklin Dr in Beaconsfield early Sunday morning. Heidi Petith
Breaking

Woman killed in hit and run at Beaconsfield

Heidi Petith
by
1st Mar 2020 7:12 AM | Updated: 7:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for the driver of a car after a woman died in a hit and run in Beaconsfield this morning.

The woman was struck by a vehicle as she was walking along Nicklin Drive about 3:20am.

Police said initial investigations indicated the vehicle failed to stop, driving off in a westerly direction.

The woman died at the scene.

The vehicle involved is believed to have panel damage as a result of the incident.

Investigators are appealing for the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

Forensic crash investigators are also appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam vision to contact police.

beaconsfield editors picks hit and run mackay mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer gel blaster business hit by theives for second time

        premium_icon Lockyer gel blaster business hit by theives for second time

        News FOR the second time in a month, thieves have targeted a family business.

        International parties interested in ’reborn’ Grantham Quarry

        premium_icon International parties interested in ’reborn’ Grantham Quarry

        News There is international interest in the ‘reborn’ quarry.

        Gatton restaurant to close its doors by the weekend

        premium_icon Gatton restaurant to close its doors by the weekend

        News It's another blow to the community as one of Gatton's most popular eats is...

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network