Menu
Login
A woman has died in hospital, three days after being struck by a vehicle.
A woman has died in hospital, three days after being struck by a vehicle. Contributed
News

Woman killed crossing busy beachside road

Matty Holdsworth
by
23rd Aug 2018 12:46 PM

AN ELDERLY woman has died in hospital, three days after being struck by a vehicle at Banksia Beach on Bribie Island.

The Banksia Beach 76-year-old was crossing Seaside Drive at 3.45pm on Monday when she was hit by a dual-cab utility.

She sustained life-threatening injuries and was later transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

She died early this morning.

The 56-year-old driver of the utility was not physically injured.

Police are appealing for any witness to the crash, or anyone who may have seen the lady walking prior to the crash to contact them.

Queensland Police forensic crash unit officers are investigating.

banksia beach bribie island fatal crash forensic crash unit qps royal brisbane and women's hospital sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bridging gap to top medical care

    Bridging gap to top medical care

    News They are active in Fernvale two days a week.

    • 23rd Aug 2018 1:11 PM
    Region's colours shine over the weekend

    Region's colours shine over the weekend

    News More than 400 people made their way to Laidley

    • 23rd Aug 2018 1:02 PM
    Daylight savings debate clear cut in Lockyer

    Daylight savings debate clear cut in Lockyer

    News The voters sent a clear message

    Go Local and support dairyfarmers

    Go Local and support dairyfarmers

    News Campaign launched to support Queensland dairy

    Local Partners