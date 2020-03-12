Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Woman injured after highway motorcycle crash

Andrew Korner
by
12th Mar 2020 10:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with wrist and knee injuries following a motorcycle accident this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman, aged in her 30s, crashed on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Fernvale about 8.20am.

There were no other vehicles involved.

The woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

In another crash a short distance away, about 7.20am, a man did not require transport to hospital after rolling his vehicle at low speed on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Banks Creek Rd.

More Stories

Show More
crash emergency injuries ipswich motorcycle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEATHER: Why we are likely to miss out on any rain this week

        premium_icon WEATHER: Why we are likely to miss out on any rain this week

        Weather Steady rainfall in recent days has been lovely, but will it be sticking around for the weekend?

        Region train derailment puts events in doubt

        premium_icon Region train derailment puts events in doubt

        News THE derailment was a significant event.

        Teen admits to lighting fire near house

        premium_icon Teen admits to lighting fire near house

        News Youth awaits sentence on charge of endangering home

        Time is running out for iconic town clock

        premium_icon Time is running out for iconic town clock

        News The future Somerset council will decide the fete of the town’s iconic clock.