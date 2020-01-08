Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ambulance services transported a 50-year-old woman to Royal Darwin Hospital after she was seriously injured in a high-speed pushbike incident.
Ambulance services transported a 50-year-old woman to Royal Darwin Hospital after she was seriously injured in a high-speed pushbike incident.
News

Woman injured after 60kmh pushbike crash

8th Jan 2020 9:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman was seriously injured after coming off a pushbike at about 60kmh in Litchfield National Park on Tuesday afternoon.

St John Ambulance's Craig Garraway told ABC Darwin the 50-year-old woman had fallen off the bike while riding downhill at Florence Falls.

He said she had sustained "a number of serious injuries", including multiple head injuries and fractures, and had to be transported to Royal Darwin Hospital by CareFlight.

Mr Garraway said the bike's high speed had contributed to the seriousness of the woman's injuries.

"At that speed, coming off a bike at 60kmh, the impact on the ground alone … no matter what sort of equipment you've got on, you're still going to end up with a number of injuries which is (what) appears to have happened in this instance," he said.

Police also attended the scene.

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks high speed pushbike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You could have walked home’: Magistrate blasts drink driver

        premium_icon ‘You could have walked home’: Magistrate blasts drink driver

        News When presented with the option to walk or drive the 800 metres back to camp, one Lower Mt Walker man chose to get behind the wheel

        Hoodlums in stolen Toyota ransack Somerset petrol station

        premium_icon Hoodlums in stolen Toyota ransack Somerset petrol station

        News The owner of a Somerset petrol station was sleeping when he got the call no...

        ‘Vapodrops Bandit’ urged to clean up act on rail trail

        ‘Vapodrops Bandit’ urged to clean up act on rail trail

        News Users of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail are becoming increasingly annoyed by the...

        Pub fundraiser collects $2000 for local fire brigade heroes

        Pub fundraiser collects $2000 for local fire brigade heroes

        News A Somerset community has contributed to a massive fundraising effort in support of...