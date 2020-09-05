Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services were called to Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm Friday night.
Emergency services were called to Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm Friday night.
News

Woman in hospital as cars collide at busy Coast intersection

Tegan Annett
5th Sep 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital after two cars collided at a busy Mooloolaba intersection on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics took the woman to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

She had jaw and arm pain, but was in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the collision occurred at the Venning St intersection traffic lights.

"That vehicle was turning right onto Venning St and thought they had a green light," he said.

"The second car was travelling north and was approaching the intersection when they collided."

He said the first car had minor damage to the front bumper and the driver and passenger were not injured.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

mooloolaba crash queensland ambulance queensland police service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snakes, drugs, guns: Gunshots lead cops to Lockyer caravan

        Premium Content Snakes, drugs, guns: Gunshots lead cops to Lockyer caravan

        Crime A PLAINLAND bricklayer has called two pythons his “pets” when police found them during a search of his home.

        Tourist caught growing 19 cannabis plants at Gatton home

        Premium Content Tourist caught growing 19 cannabis plants at Gatton home

        Crime A holiday maker told police he bought marijuana seeds

        Aged care staffer worked two days while COVID-positive

        Premium Content Aged care staffer worked two days while COVID-positive

        Health Residents risk of contracting the virus “very low”

        Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        Premium Content Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        News Friday is D-Day for states to agree on 'hot spots'