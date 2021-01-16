Menu
Woman in 60s hurt in two-vehicle crash

Lachlan Mcivor
16th Jan 2021 2:48 PM
A WOMAN in her 60s was taken to hospital in a stable condition after a two-vehicle crash in the Lockyer Valley this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care, treated her at the scene of the crash on Alvisio Rd, Adare just before noon.

She was taken to Toowoomba Hospital with abdominal injuries.

