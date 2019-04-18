Charges loom for Prince crash victim

A woman who criticised the Duke of Edinburgh after his Sandringham car crash left her with a broken wrist is facing motoring charges relating to two separate earlier incidents.

Emma Fairweather, 46, was a passenger in a Kia car which collided with Prince Philip's Land Rover Freelander on January 17.

The Prince, 97, said he was dazzled by low sun as he pulled out onto the busy A149 in Norfolk.

Prince Philip driving Queen Elizabeth in his Land Rover in 2017. Picture: Supplied

Ms Fairweather called for Prince Philip to be prosecuted if found to be at fault.

He later surrendered his driving licence and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said he faces no further action.

In a statement, the CPS said: "We have decided that it would not be in the public interest to prosecute." It also said it had considered "the level of culpability, the age of the driver and the surrender of the driving license" in its decision to take no action against the Prince.

News Limited cartoonist Mark Knight’s take on Prince Philip handing back his drivers licence. Picture: News Limited

It has since emerged that Ms Fairweather is facing motoring charges, including two counts of failing to provide the identity of a driver and two charges of speeding relating to incidents last year, a court official said.

The incidents on October 3 and October 21 both relate to a VW Golf, the Eastern Daily Press reported.

Each carries a maximum of six penalty points, meaning that if Ms Fairweather is convicted of both she could receive 12 points and lose her driving licence.

After January's crash Ms Fairweather said she was upset that no-one from the royal family had contacted her to offer an apology.

However, the Prince later wrote a letter to Ms Fairweather saying "how very sorry" he was for his part in the accident.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

In the letter, he said he was "very contrite about the consequences" and that he was "deeply sorry" about Ms Fairweather's injury.

However, MNs Fairweather branded Prince Philip "highly insensitive and inconsiderate" after he was seen driving without a seatbelt 48 hours after the crash.

His car flipped over during the incident and he was rescued by a passing motorist.

A nine-month-old baby boy in the Kia was unhurt, but both Ms Fairweather and the driver were treated in hospital.

Ms Fairweather's case has been adjourned to April 30.