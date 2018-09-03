Menu
Login
News

Woman hospitalised after suspected funnel-web spider bite

Emma Clarke
by
3rd Sep 2018 8:19 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM

A WOMAN in her 70s has been taken to hospital after reports a funnel-web spider bit her between the toes.

Paramedics were called to Warrego Hwy just before 7am following reports of a spider bite.

The woman has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Funnel-webs are among the most deadly arachnids in the world, with 35 sub-species known around the country. Six of those have been known to cause severe injuries to humans.

Although bites can cause severe injuries to victims the use of antivenom has stopped the number of fatalities since it was introduced.

The primary range of the arachnid is the eastern coast of Australia, with specimens found in New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

ambulance editors picks funnel-web spider ipswich hospital qas
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Primary schoolers learn the importance of supporting farmers

    Primary schoolers learn the importance of supporting farmers

    News School children blew the dust off old-fashioned fun and gave it a country twist, playing the spoon and spud race, chook chook fox and the potato sack race.

    A unique approach to cheese powered by passion

    A unique approach to cheese powered by passion

    News Di Piggott lives and breathes cheese

    Farming and footy passed down Jackwitz family line

    Farming and footy passed down Jackwitz family line

    News His great grandparents were the first to arrive on the property.

    Opening doors to the joys of reading

    Opening doors to the joys of reading

    News This library doesn't need a membership and is open 24/7

    Local Partners