Menu
Login
A woman was airlifted to Bundaberg Base Hospital after a sand board incident on Fraser Island.
A woman was airlifted to Bundaberg Base Hospital after a sand board incident on Fraser Island. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Woman hospitalised after sand board crash

Inge Hansen
by
5th Jul 2018 5:17 PM | Updated: 5:20 PM

A WOMAN who crashed her sand board at the bottom of a steep sand dune on Fraser Island is recovering in hospital.

The woman, believed to be aged in her forties, crashed her board while on Fraser Island on Thursday.

Bundaberg based LifeFlight crew were tasked to the location shortly before 2pm.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY NEWS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Crews were required to walk roughly one kilometre to reach the woman after landing at a nearby camping ground.

Family and friends cared for her until the crew arrived.

She was transported to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition.

fcemergency fraser island lifeflight racq sand dune accident
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Mary Cullinane has new outlook year on from Russia trip

    Mary Cullinane has new outlook year on from Russia trip

    News Mary Cullinane has been back in Australia for a year, following her treatment in Russia.

    Warrego Way confusion result of a lack of consultation

    Warrego Way confusion result of a lack of consultation

    News In 2014 the Warrego Highway was branded Warrego Way.

    Milestone event for the Happy Crafters team

    Milestone event for the Happy Crafters team

    News Craft, charities and companions, an average Monday morning

    Lockyer Valley artists shine in Foothills art show

    Lockyer Valley artists shine in Foothills art show

    News Photography, pastels, watercolours and sculpture were all on show.

    Local Partners