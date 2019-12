A DRIVER has been taken to hospital this morning after a single vehicle rollover near Swan Creek.

The woman was said to be driving along Warwick Yanagan Road, with the incident reported at the intersection of Warwick Yangan and Howards Road, Swan Creek at around 6.18am.

A QFES spokeswoman said two crews attended the scene at 6.34am.

The driver was under the care of QAS workers and taken to Warwick Hospital.