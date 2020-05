A woman, aged in her 60s, was injured in a single vehicle crash today.

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics have treated a woman, aged in her 60s, after a single vehicle crash.

The woman crashed her car into a guard rail at the intersection of Lake Clarendon Rd and Harm Rd today, about 10.50am.

She suffered facial lacerations and a suspected fractured arm.

Paramedics transported the woman, stable, to the Ipswich Hospital.