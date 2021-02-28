Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics transported a woman in her 50s to hospital after she fell from a horse at Biloela on Sunday morning. Picture: Zizi Averill
Paramedics transported a woman in her 50s to hospital after she fell from a horse at Biloela on Sunday morning. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Woman hits head after fall from horse

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
28th Feb 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics have responded to Biloela where a woman reportedly hit her head after falling from a horse on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a private address at Biloela at 10.22am after reports a woman had fallen from a horse.

"Paramedics treated a woman in her 50s at the scene and she was transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions following a fall from a horse at a private address," the spokeswoman said.

This is the second person treated by paramedics after falling from a horse in the Gladstone region in the past 15 hours.

A man in his 50s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after falling from a horse at Gindoran.

biloela biloela hospital gladstone gladstone observer horse horse fall horse fall accidents qas queensland ambulance service
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man suffers facial damage, fractured arms in fight

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man suffers facial damage, fractured arms in fight

        Crime Police have released an update on an assault in the Lockyer Valley that left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

        Landmark $440m settlement for 2011 flood victims

        Premium Content Landmark $440m settlement for 2011 flood victims

        News Queensland flood victims seeking compensation have reached a major milestone

        Repeat youth offenders targeted with ‘suite of initiatives'

        Premium Content Repeat youth offenders targeted with ‘suite of initiatives'

        Crime Commissioner: ‘suite of initiatives’ used to target youth crime

        Teen tells cops she knew she’d “be over” after crashing car

        Premium Content Teen tells cops she knew she’d “be over” after crashing car

        Crime IN COURT: A teenager told police she “knew she would be over” the legal limit when...