Woman grows cannabis for healing balm, oil, medical condition

A Grantham woman appeared in court from the watchhouse. Picture: iStock

CRYING from the dock, a Grantham woman has said she was growing marijuana plants to make healing balms and oils, as well as using it for her medical issues.

Anne Marie Sheenan appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court via the custody chamber on Monday, visibly upset after being arrested.

She turned down the use of a duty lawyer, instead she pleaded guilty to four drug-related charges, following police searching her home.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor told the court that police found four cannabis plants, ranging in height and maturity, when they searched Sheenan’s home on November 11.

They ranged in size from 30cm to 1.2m, the soil was moist, and the plants appeared to be well tendered, senior sergeant Windsor said.

In a storage room attached to her house, police also found a container containing 120g of cannabis, and a pill box containing 100 small cannabis seeds.

In the bedroom police found a cigarette container, which smelled strongly of burned cannabis and paraphernalia used for smoking pot.

Sheenan, 65, attended the Helidon Police station where she told officers she was in the process of making healing balms and oils, the court heard.

“She made omissions that she rarely smokes cannabis, but had forgotten the smoking paraphernalia was around,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

Sheenan pleaded guilty to producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, and possessing drug equipment.

“I just wanted to apologise,” Sheenan said.

“I got a text for me to come on the Tuesday and I did, but it was the wrong date … I’ve got the phone here with the texts.”

Magistrate Graham Lee told Sheenan she wasn’t been charged for failing to appear but warned her of her drug use.

“You can’t do it obviously. You’ve got to stop doing it,” Mr Lee said.

Sheenan was fined $800, referred to SPER, and a conviction was not recorded.