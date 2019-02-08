Menu
Login
Emergency services were called the the scene around 7am after reports of an unconcious person
Emergency services were called the the scene around 7am after reports of an unconcious person
Crime

Woman found dead near Q1

by Talisa Eley
8th Feb 2019 8:57 AM

A WOMAN has been found dead outside the Surfers Paradise Q1 building this morning.

It is understood the woman may have suffered a medical episode inside a van parked in Hamilton Ave.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene around 7am to reports of an unconscious person

The Q1 is one of the Gold Coast’s most prominent landmarks.
The Q1 is one of the Gold Coast’s most prominent landmarks.


Witnesses reported seeing paramedics covering the body in a white sheet a short time later.

A police spokeswoman said there was no suggestion the woman had been driving the vehicle at the time.

Four paramedic crews, including two senior operations supervisors attended.

Police are investigating but said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

crime death gold coast q1 surfers paradise wman

Top Stories

    Fight for water certainty gains federal attention

    Fight for water certainty gains federal attention

    News The battle to secure water certainty for the Lockyer Valley and Somerset gained much needed federal attention this week.

    Fire ant program info session leaves questions unanswered

    Fire ant program info session leaves questions unanswered

    News Eradication program continues to divide opinion

    Police release CCTV in hopes of tracking armed robber

    Police release CCTV in hopes of tracking armed robber

    News Police hope to a solve a nearly four-year-old crime