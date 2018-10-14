Menu
Login
Police are investigating a suspicious death on Cape York.
Police are investigating a suspicious death on Cape York.
News

Man charged over woman’s death in Cape York

by Danaella Wivell and Daniel Bateman
14th Oct 2018 3:30 PM

UPDATE: A man has been charged following the suspicious death of a woman in Cape York.

Police said a 38-year-old Mapoon man has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, following the death of a 22-year-old woman at a Ndruili St home in Mapoon, north of Aurukun, on Friday night.

The man is due to appear in Weipa Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police said the man and woman were known to each other, and their investigations are continuing.

 

***

EARLIER: Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in a remote Far North Queensland community overnight.

Officers went to a Ndruili St home in Mapoon about 11pm last night where they found the 22-year-old woman, who was dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old man is helping police with their investigation.

cape york charged death far north queensland

Top Stories

    Green thumbs get ready for summer season

    Green thumbs get ready for summer season

    News Hobby farmers and part-time growers prepare to plant for summer

    • 14th Oct 2018 4:11 PM
    Scott keeps an eye on the past

    Scott keeps an eye on the past

    News Business award winner shares experiences

    October Opinions: Win a $500 shopping spree

    October Opinions: Win a $500 shopping spree

    News Have your say about your paper

    Changing fortunes for cattle market

    Changing fortunes for cattle market

    News Recent rain puts spike in market

    Local Partners