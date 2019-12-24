Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach
A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach
Crime

Police investigate woman's death

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
24th Dec 2019 10:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach.

Police and St John paramedics were called to the CBD beach at 9.45pm last night.

Despite the CPR efforts of first responders, the woman later died at Royal Darwin Hospital.

At this time the cause of death is unknown and Major Crime detectives are investigating.

Police urge anyone with information in regards to the incident to contact them on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 and reference PROMIS number 9168422.

crime death woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blackpigs ready to dive back into rugby season

        Blackpigs ready to dive back into rugby season

        News After only just missing out on a finals’ berth, the Gatton Blackpigs are looking to build up the squad ahead of next season.

        REVEALED: Name for new Plainland College announced

        premium_icon REVEALED: Name for new Plainland College announced

        News New details about the secondary college at Plainland have been released, with...

        TRAGIC: Mother’s fight for inquest after losing her daughter

        premium_icon TRAGIC: Mother’s fight for inquest after losing her daughter

        Health Sharlie Flynn died shortly after being released from hospital.

        Driver freed from wreckage in single-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Driver freed from wreckage in single-vehicle crash

        News Two ambulances are on scene and another two are on their way