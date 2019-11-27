Woman flees scene after u-turn smash on Railway St

CRASH: One woman pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash and to driving without a license.

WHEN she was told she had to take care of a deceased family member’s documents, Joanna Hobby thought it would be a piece of cake.

Things went pear-shaped when the document was sent to the wrong address – and Hobby wasn’t licensed to drive.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard Hobby didn’t let the lack of license foil her mission: the 42-year-old got behind the wheel to retrieve the paperwork.

Driving on October 11, on Railway St, Gatton, Hobby stopped to perform a u-turn when a truck travelling in the lane behind her rear-ended her ute.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the courtroom Hobby had left the scene without exchanging details with the truck driver.

“There were no injuries and only minor damage to both vehicles,” Sgt Molinaro said.

The court heard the truck driver and Hobby had spoken after the crash but Hobby had said she didn’t want police involved.

When the situation was reported to police, they interviewed Hobby.

“She said she didn’t have a licence and didn’t want police involved for that reason – she said she panicked and that is why she didn’t provide her details,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Hobby’s lawyer told Magistrate Roger Stark his client suffered anxiety.

Hobby pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash and to driving without a license.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.