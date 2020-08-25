Woman feared for life during terrifying road rage attack

Taige Eli Blaxall pleaded guilty to a number of offences in Bundaberg District Court after a terrifying road rage incident against a 51-year-old woman. Photo: Social Media

A COURT has heard how a woman feared for her life and is too scared to go shopping in Bundaberg after a terrifying road rage incident.

Taige Eli Blaxall, 21, was the man behind the wheel of a car which rear-ended the 51-year-old woman's vehicle in December last year.

Blaxall pleaded guilty to a number of offences in Bundaberg District Court today including entering a premises and stealing and threatening.

Legal officer instructed by the Director of Public Prosecutions Luke Smoothy told the court Blaxall was driving closely behind the victim before hitting her car.

When both parties got out of their cars to inspect the damage things began to escalate.

Blaxall and his passenger went to the victim's car and removed a phone and a set of keys and put them in the boot of his car.

Blaxall then took out a baseball bat and demanded the victim give him money for the damage to his car.

When the victim told Blaxall she had no money to give him, he told her to go to the bank and get some.

The victim asked for her phone back to she could call her father and insurance company and the phone and keys were returned.

Blaxall then got in the victim's car with her while she spoke to her insurance company.

Mr Smoothy said Blaxall then took the victim's purse and took it back to his car, before the victim followed and took it back from him.

Blaxall then hit the windscreen of the woman's car with the baseball bat.

The woman then drove away and went to the Childers Police Station.

Mr Smoothy described the ordeal as a "terrifying" and "violent outburst".

He read a victim impact statement to the court saying how the victim was too scared to drive on Goodwood Rd or shop in Bundaberg in case she was recognised by Blaxall.

The statement said the woman was also contemplating selling her car in case she was recognised driving by Blaxall.

Blaxall's barrister Nick Larter told the court his client now had an understanding of how his offending had impacted the victim and tendered an apology letter from Blaxall to the court.

Mr Larter said his client was getting help and was medicated for his anger management issues.

Mr Larter said Blaxall had not returned to offending since December last year.

He said Blaxall had been under the care of his grandmother since he was two months old and was remorseful for his actions.

Before sentencing Blaxall, Judge Jennifer Rosengren made him look his grandmother, who was present in the court room, in the eye.

"Every time you think you might want to go and put your foot out of place, I want her face to be imprinted on your brain," she said.

"You are one lucky man to have her sitting here. If anything can stop you from this behaviour let it be that.

"One more time and you're in jail, this is bad."

Judge Rosengren warned Blaxall that if he was to put one foot out of line he would end up in jail.

She took into account his plea of guilty and accepted it came at an early opportunity.

Judge Rosengren also took into account Blaxall was remorseful for his actions and the impacts his offending had on the victim.

Blaxall received a head sentence of 12 months imprisonment with a series of shorter jail terms to be served concurrently.

He was granted an immediate parole release.

Blaxall was also ordered to complete two years of probation.