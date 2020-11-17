Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime scene declared following woman’s death in at Surfers Paradise
Crime scene declared following woman’s death in at Surfers Paradise
News

Woman falls to her death from Gold Coast high-rise

by Elise Williams
17th Nov 2020 9:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Multiple crime scenes have been declared at a Gold Coast apartment complex after a woman fell from a 22nd-floor unit overnight.

The woman fell from the Condor Ocean View Apartments on Riverview Parade in Surfers Paradise about 1am, suffering critical injuries.

The apartment and the surrounding areas this morning remain a crime scene, while specialist police on scene. 

It's understood the woman had only moved to the apartment recently after escaping a domestic violence situation.

A full police investigation is under way, however initial inquiries suggest the woman's death is non suspicious.

The public are asked to avoid the area.

Lifeline: 131114

Originally published as Woman falls to her death from Gold Coast high-rise

More Stories

death fall gold coast high rise surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Update: Hit and run on Brisbane Valley Hwy

        Premium Content Update: Hit and run on Brisbane Valley Hwy

        News Traffic was affected on the Brisbane Valley Hwy following reports of a hit and run.

        Gatton man resists arrest, kicks officer in chest

        Premium Content Gatton man resists arrest, kicks officer in chest

        News A Gatton man has appeared in court after he assaulted security and police at a...

        Woman denies budget hostel fire safety breaches

        Premium Content Woman denies budget hostel fire safety breaches

        News The trial has begun for a Lockyer Valley woman who is accused of running unsafe...

        Sweltering conditions continue in Lockyer Valley

        Premium Content Sweltering conditions continue in Lockyer Valley

        News More extreme heat and a possible thunderstorm are likely through the week. DETAILS...