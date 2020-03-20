Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Mackay letter writer shares an insight into police shootings.
A Mackay letter writer shares an insight into police shootings.
Crime

Woman faces Perth court over body in car

20th Mar 2020 6:58 PM

A 61-year-old woman has faced a Perth court charged with murder and criminal damage by fire following the discovery of a body in a burnt-out car earlier this month.

The body of Noel Joseph Taylor, 59, was found inside the vehicle at Yanchep National Park on March 8.

Lynette Joy Taylor appeared in Joondalup Magistrates Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to face Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

Originally published as Woman faces Perth court over body in car

crime lynette joy taylor murder noel joseph taylor violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE: Should the council elections be postponed?

        VOTE: Should the council elections be postponed?

        News DESPITE fears over the coronavirus, the local council elections will still go ahead next week.

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        Politics The PM has announced new crowd restrictions

        TAKE IT SERIOUSLY: Aussie expat’s New York experience

        premium_icon TAKE IT SERIOUSLY: Aussie expat’s New York experience

        News ‘We went from joking around about it to full blown emergency'.

        NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        premium_icon NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        Politics Grace Grace calls for NAPLAN to be cancelled amid coronavirus crisis