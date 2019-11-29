Menu
CRASH: A woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Woman ejected from vehicle in serious Bowen crash

Melanie Whiting
29th Nov 2019 6:55 AM
UPDATE 9.30AM: The woman involved in a serious traffic crash in Bowen last night remains in a critical condition in Townsville hospital. 

A hospital spokeswoman said the 27 year old is believed to be from the Bowen area.  

UPDATE 8.30AM: The woman has been airlifted to Townsville hospital with extensive injuries.

A man was also taken by ambulance to Bowen hospital in a stable condition.   

INITIAL 6.55AM: POLICE are investigating a serious traffic crash in Bowen last night, which left a woman in a critical condition.

Initial investigations indicate a car collided with debris on the road near the entrance of a service station on the Bruce Highway.

The female driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Her male passenger suffered minor injuries.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

Anyone in the area of the Bruce Highway near Athena Drive, Bowen with dashcam footage should phone police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

Quote this reference number: QP1902367275

