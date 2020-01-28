Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Crime

Aussie woman drives to hospital after neck cut

by Nicholas McElroy
28th Jan 2020 10:28 AM

A QUEENSLAND woman has driven herself to hospital after having her neck cut by a man, police say.

The 29-year-old woman took herself to hospital after an altercation in a car south of Brisbane just after midnight on Tuesday.

The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they charged a 23-year-old man with attempted murder after he was found near the scene at Yeerongpilly.

The man and woman are known to each other, police say.

The Forest Lake man is expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He is also charged with possessing restricted items, wilful damage, contravention of a domestic violence order and breaching bail.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

More Stories

Show More
attempted murder domestic violence neck injury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hard work and enthusiasm recognised on Australia Day

        Hard work and enthusiasm recognised on Australia Day

        News Just five years into her time in the Show Society, Michaela Kammholz has made her way from milestone to milestone.

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Cops to ramp up speed zone enforcement

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Cops to ramp up speed zone enforcement

        News Drivers are reminded to slow down and be considerate as school returns tomorrow.

        Library upgrade delayed by cost blowout

        Library upgrade delayed by cost blowout

        News Planned refurbishments at a regional library have been delayed after the project’s...

        Half-a-million dollars spent propping up ageing bridges

        premium_icon Half-a-million dollars spent propping up ageing bridges

        News A regional council is planning to commit $600,000 to renewing and restoring...