Woman dies in northside unit fire
A crime scene has been declared after a woman died in a unit fire at Zillmere in Brisbane's north this afternoon.
Firefighters arrived at the scene in Maher St about 4.15pm after reports that smoke was issuing from a small villa.
It was extinguished by 4.30pm and it was discovered that a woman had died inside the villa.
"Crews fought very hard to get through to the rear bedroom where unfortunately they located a female resident who unfortunately has been a fatality today," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Chris Potts told media at the scene.
One other person was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Fire investigators and police are at the scene.
More to come
Originally published as Woman dies in northside unit fire