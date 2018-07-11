Woman dies after serious car crash

A WOMAN involved in a serious crash has died in hospital.

The 71-year-old driver was seriously injured when the car, pulling a caravan, rolled on Kennedy Developmental Road near Mannamoolka about 2.30pm on Thursday.

The driver and a 72-year-old male passenger were both taken to Townsville Hospital.

Police issued a statement last night saying the woman had died.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing.

