Emergency services as the scene of a boating accident at Chelmer. Picture: Channel 7
News

Woman dies in horror boat accident

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
5th Nov 2020 6:51 AM

A 21-year-old woman has died and three people have been injured after a small dinghy crashed into a private jetty on the Brisbane River on Wednesday.

Emergency crews, including several paramedic crews, were called to Chelmer at 4.40pm, however the woman died at the scene.

Multiple ambulance crews attended the scene of a boating accident at Chelmer that killed one person. Picture: Channel 7
Two men and a child were taken to hospital with varying degrees of injuries, however all are in a stable condition.

Paramedics at the scene of the boat crash in Chelmer. Photo: QAS
Queensland Ambulance Services senior operation supervisor David Ward said while police were continuing to investigate the accident, it appeared as though the aluminium dinghy had run aground.

"We have suspicions that that might have occurred," he said.

Mr Ward thanked "people in the area" for their assistance in helping crews access patients.

Queensland Police continue to investigate.

